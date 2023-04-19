New Delhi Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday asked the top commanders of the Indian Army to maintain a strong vigil along the Line of Actual Control LAC with China as the situation in the northern sector remained tense due to the deployment of Chinese PLA troopsIn his address at the Army Commanders Conference Singh referring to the eastern Ladakh border standoff expressed full confidence in the Army to deal with any contingency while noting that ongoing talks for a peaceful resolution of the row will continue and that disengagement and deescalation were the best way forwardSingh said a whole of the government approach is being followed to ensure the availability of best weapons equipment and clothing to the troops braving extreme weather and hostile forces to defend the country s territorial integrity according to the defence ministry The Indian and Chinese troops have been locked in a threeyear confrontation in certain friction points in eastern Ladakh even as the two sides completed disengagement from several areas following extensive diplomatic and military talksThe defence minister reaffirmed the faith of the billionplus citizens in the Indian Army as one of the most trusted and inspiring organisations in the country The situation is tense due to the deployment of PLA troops in the northern sector Our armed forces especially the Indian Army will have to continuously keep their vigilance in order to maintain the security of the LAC he said according to sources The defence minister said the security of the country is the topmost priority for the governmentIn a statement the ministry said Singh complimented Border Roads Organisation while noting that its efforts have led to an incomparable improvement of road communication in the borders The fiveday Army Commanders Conference began on Monday It is deliberating on India s national security challenges along the borders with China and Pakistan and ways to boost the combat capability of the force Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar and Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari also addressed the commandersTalking about the global geopolitical scenario Singh said Unconventional and asymmetric warfare including hybrid war will be part of the future conventional wars Cyber information communication trade and finance have all become an inseparable part of future conflicts This necessitates that Armed Forces will have to keep all these facets in consideration while planning and formulating strategies he said On the situation along the Western borders he complimented the army s response to crossborder terrorism adding the proxy war by the adversary continues I compliment the excellent synergy between the Central Armed Police ForcesPolice forces and the army in tackling the menace of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir he said The synergised operations in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir are contributing to increased stability and peace in the region and the same should continue and for this I again compliment the Indian Army Singh said The defence minister commended the army for the high standard of operational preparedness and capabilities which he said he has always been experiencing firsthand during his visits to forward areas In the Northeastern states too there has been a lot of improvement in the internal security scenario following operations carried out by the Indian Army Singh said The defence minister said there is a need to ensure the use of realtime intelligence more effectively so that we can be fully prepared to face any such future challenges He appreciated the army s efforts to develop niche technologies in collaboration with civil industries He also stressed that as users the armed forces must put their faith in the country s own industries and technologiesThe defence minister complimented the army in the execution of the Agniveer scheme He also reviewed an equipment display focusing on niche technology innovation solutions for surveillance artificial intelligence training robotics virtual reality operational logistics etc The defence minister released the second edition of the Indian Army UN Journal titled Blue Helmet OdysseyChanging Contours of Peacekeeping Operations in the 20th Century In his address Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari talked about the IAF s new doctrine and the integration between the services The Chief of Naval Staff spoke about maritime security challenges and the increasing synergy amongst the three services In his remarks Gen Pande emphasised on the changing character of warfare in the present geostrategic scenario and highlighted the transformation of the Indian Army towards a futureready force The Army Commanders Conference is an apexlevel biannual event that is held in April and October every year The conference is an institutional platform for conceptuallevel deliberations culminating in making important policy decisions for the Indian Army PTI