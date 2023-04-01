New Delhi: After a hike in the prices of LPG cylinders in March, Petroleum, and oil marketing companies reduced the cost of Commercial LPG cylinders by Rs 91.50 per unit with immediate effect from Saturday. A commercial LPG cylinder weighing 19 kg is now priced at Rs 2,028 in the national capital, however, the prices of domestic LPG cylinders remain unchanged.

From April 1, domestic cylinders will cost Rs 2,028 in the national capital whereas it was priced at Rs. 2,119.5 in the last month. The Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) on March 1, had hiked the prices of the domestic cylinders by Rs 50 and commercial cylinders by Rs 350 which landed the price of a 14.2 kg domestic cylinder at Rs. 1,103 in Delhi, Rs. 1,129 in Kolkata, Rs. 1,112.5 in Mumbai and Rs 1,113 in Chennai.

Last month, Congress had promised to provide LPG cylinders at Rs 500 if the party was voted to power in 2024 saying the party had a "pro-poor focus" while the Centre had other priorities. "We take a vow that if we come to power in 2024, the Congress government will not allow the price of an LPG cylinder to be over Rs 500. Any price above Rs 500 is harmful for inflation and GDP growth,” Congress spokesperson Prof Gourav Vallabh had said.

Earlier, on January 1, commercial cylinder prices were increased by Rs 25 per unit and the prices of the commercial cylinders were brought down the last time on September 1 last year by Rs 91.50.

In 2022, the price of the domestic cylinder was raised by cumulatively Rs. 153.5 in four installments. The last time the domestic cylinder price was raised was on July 6, 2022. The first increase came on March 22, 2022, and the raise was by Rs 50. It was again increased by Rs 50 on May 7, 2022, and again by Rs 3.5 on May 19, 2022, twice in a month.