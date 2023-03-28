Hardoi (Uttar Pradesh): Five persons were killed and five others were critically injured when a Wagon R car collided head-on with an e-rickshaw, on Tuesday, in the Hardoi district of Uttar Pradesh. Three persons, including a child, died on the spot in the accident. Two others succumbed to their injuries while undergoing treatment at a hospital.

The accident happened on Lucknow-Hardoi national highway. The car was coming from Lucknow to Hardoi, whereas the e-rickshaw was on its way to a locality from Hardoi. Soon after the accident, a large crowd assembled at the spot and encircled the bodies lying on the highway. Police arrived at the accident spot soon after receiving information and pacified the crowd.

The mishap on the highway triggered a traffic jam. Police with the help of local people immediately shifted the injured to a hospital. Hardoi SP Rajesh Dwivedi said, "The accident was so severe that three persons — a male, a woman and a child died on the spot. Whereas two others died while undergoing treatment at the trauma centre and the district hospital. The driver of the Wagon R car was among those killed in the accident."

"Altogether five persons were killed in the road accident. Whereas the condition of injured undergoing treatment at the trauma centre and the district hospital was stated to be stable," the officer added.

After filing the Panchnama (legal formalities), the officials sent five bodies to a hospital mortuary for a post-mortem examination. More information about those killed and injured in the accident is still awaited.