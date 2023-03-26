Ernakulam (Kerala): A Coast Guard helicopter crashed at Kerala's Cochin International Airport on Sunday. The accident occurred during a training sortie. It has been reported that three people were in the helicopter during the accident among whom one got injured. The runway was temporarily closed after the crash.

According to a statement issued by Indian Coast Guard, its ALH Dhruv Mark 3 helicopter had to force land in Kochi while the pilots of the force were testing the chopper. The chopper was in the air at a height of around 25 feet when it had to make a forced landing, they informed. The ICG is working towards resuming the operations of the ALH Dhruv fleet, they added.

The ALH Dhruv choppers fleet has been grounded since March 8 after an Indian Navy chopper met with an accident off the coast of Mumbai. In that accident, three crew members were rescued from the Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) which was on a routine sortie.

The Indian Navy in a statement mentioned that the helicopter met with an accident close to the coast. A search and rescue operation was launched immediately after the accident. The crew was safely recovered by the Naval patrol craft. An inquiry was also ordered to investigate the incident.

"Indian Navy ALH on a routine sortie off Mumbai ditched close to the coast. Immediate Search and Rescue ensured the safe recovery of three crew members by naval patrol craft. An inquiry to investigate the incident has been ordered," the spokesperson of the Indian Navy tweeted on the official Twitter handle.