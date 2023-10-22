CJI D Y CHANDRACHUD FELICITATED AT ALMA MATER HARVARD LAW SCHOOL

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud has been felicitated with the 'Award for Global Leadership' by the Center on the Legal Profession, Harvard Law School. The chief justice was announced as the recipient of the award on January 11, 2023, in an online ceremony.

He was present at Harvard Law School on Saturday for a fireside chat with David Wilkins, Professor at Harvard Law School and Faculty Director, Center on the Legal Profession. The Harvard Law School is also celebrating the 100th anniversary of its Graduate Law Program. The CJI remembered his time at Harvard as an LLM student in 1982-83 and then a SJD candidate in 1983-1986.

CJI Chandrachud spoke about the initiatives taken at the Supreme Court during the first year of his tenure. "These include incorporation of technology in court processes, launch of Handbook on combating gender stereotypes, etc. "The Chief Justice also emphasized on the importance of interdisciplinary studies, that law does not work in vacuum. Issues of medical science or technology are connected to the working of law," a release said.

Referring to the legal aid clinics at Harvard, the Chief Justice stated that law students should be involved in clinical legal models, where they are actively involved in real time cases in local areas. When asked a question whether the legal profession can be democratised, he referred to the new law clerks scheme implemented in his tenure, which provides equal access to all to apply for a clerkship at the Supreme Court.