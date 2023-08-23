New Delhi: The Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud Wednesday congratulated team ISRO on successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on Moon's south pole. “Congratulating the ISRO team of Engineers and Scientists at the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the moon, the Chief Justice of India, D Y Chandrachud said that it gave him immense pride as a citizen of our great nation to witness the remarkable landing of Chandrayaan 3 on the moon today”. "It is all the more significant because India is the only nation to have achieved the lunar landing on the south pole of the Moon".

He further said, "This will herald new avenues in scientific research and discovery and that it is represents a milestone in the march of the nation. He congratulated the team ISRO and the entire scientific community on this "historic achievement".

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta also congratulated the scientists involved in the project. He said the entire nation is feeling proud of the achievement. "India has already started its journey of being number one in everything under the vibrant leadership of our Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi. This is one more achievement for this great country," he said. "A big congratulations to our scientists most of whom represent the female power of the nation. The entire nation is feeling proud. Proud to be an Indian," Mehta said.