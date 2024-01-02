New Delhi: The Supreme Court is grappling with a pendency of over 80,000 cases, and with the retirement of four judges, which include the Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud, the cases will continue to pile on if vacancies are not filled in time.

The total sanctioned strength of the Supreme Court is 34 judges. A vacancy has been created after the retirement of Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul in December 2023. In April 2024, Justice Aniruddha Bose will retire and in May, Justice A S Bopanna will retire. Justice Hima Kohli will retire in September 2024. Finally, CJI Chandrachud will bid adieu in November 2024. After CJI’s retirement, Justice Sanjiv Khanna will take over as new CJI. Justice Khanna’s tenure will be from November 11, 2024 to May 13, 2025. The apex court judges superannuate at 65.

Three judges who will retire in 2024 have spent a maximum of four years or less in the top court. However, the CJI was appointed to the apex court in May 2016, a tenure of over 8 years. After Justice Kohli’s retirement, the apex court will have only two women judges: Justice Bela M Trivedi and Justice B V Nagarathna.

Justice BV Nagarathna is poised to be the first woman Chief Justice in 2027. In 2021, in a first, Centre had cleared the appointment of three women judges to the apex court. Till date the apex court has had only eight women judges. It will be interesting to see if the Supreme Court collegium decides to appoint more women judges to the apex court.