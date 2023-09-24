New Delhi: The US intelligence agencies' meddling in the murder issue of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British Columbia in June brought to the fore the archetypal CIA-style of poking its nose into the foreign affairs of other countries of which Washington is not directly a part.

The murder of Nijjar, who became a prominent face of Khalistanis in Canada allegedly fuelled anti-India sentiment in foreign shores and influenced youth in Punjab to raise a banner of revolt against Indian authorities, became a subject of soured relationship between India and Canada.

The US agencies provided information that led Canada to hold India responsible for Khalistan leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing. According to Western-allied officials, after Nijjar's killing on June 18 outside a Sikh temple in British Columbia, "American spy agencies offered their Canadian counterparts context that helped Canada conclude that India had been involved."

A media report which spoke about US intelligence agencies' involvement came alongside US Ambassador to Canada David Cohen's claims that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegation against India was based on "shared intelligence among Five Eyes partners".

Around the same time, the FBI agents reached out to several Sikh people in California this summer and sounded them a caution. Other than Canada, the five eyes intelligence sharing network is made up of the US, the UK, Australia and New Zealand, and was founded in 1946.

The agents warned that Khalisani terrorist's life was in danger. Pritpal Singh, a US citizen and coordinator for the American Sikh Caucus Committee said he and two other Sikh Americans received calls and visits from the FBI after Nijjar's death.

Sukhman Dhami, co-ordinator of Ensaaf, a California-based nonprofit group said Sikhs throughout the US also got police warnings about threats on them. The relationship between Canada and India hit a new low after Trudeau said there were 'credible allegations' of Indian involvement in the assassination of Hardeep Singh Nijjar. India has called the allegations 'absurd,' and adopted a tough stance against Canada stopping issuing of visas to Canadian citizens. India has also asked Canada to downsize its diplomatic staff. Both countries have expelled some top diplomats.

Meanwhile, anti-terror agency, the National Investigation Agency (NIA), has launched crackdown on Khalistani terrorists confiscating the properties and assets of all terrorists and their sympathisers. On Saturday, NIA confiscated Canada-based Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannu’s properties in Amritsar and Chandigarh under Section 33 (5) of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) 1967.