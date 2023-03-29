Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Another example of universal love for humanity and brotherhood was seen in Indore. Evangelist, religious leader and Christian priest Father Varghese Alengaden passed away on Tuesday. He was 71. When Fr Varghese was alive he had asked his followers that his last rites should be performed as per the rituals of Sanatana Dharma.

Although Father Varghese was a believer in all faith and religion, he was fascinated by the cremation of the body as per the Hindu tradition. Fr Varghese while expressing his last wishes had once said that "Cremation is the best method of disposing of the body. In burial, the body occupies space. In cremation, the body is reduced to ashes and mingles with nature. So, nothing remains. Hence, I should be given a decent cremation instead of burial."

The mortal remains of the Christian religious leader were kept at Red Church where scores of his followers belonging to Christianity and Hindu religions thronged the place to have a glimpse of the departed soul.

Later, his body was taken to Rambagh Muktidham (crematorium), where amid chanting of Gayatri mantras, Biblical hymns and slokas from Bhagwad Gita — Fr Varghese's last rites were performed. People bid him adieu with moist eyes. Father Varghese dedicated his whole life to bringing peace and universal brotherhood to society. The well-known Christian religious leader always emphasized societal change instead of a change in an individual.