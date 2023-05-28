CHINESE SOCIAL MEDIA INFLUENCER DIES AFTER TAKING PART IN LIVE DRINKING CONTEST

Hyderabad: A social media influencer from China died after consuming a few bottles of alcohol as part of a challenge. He died after drinking 'Baiju', a local liquor known as Chinese vodka. This incident took place in Zhongsu province. Sanquanz competed against another influencer in a challenge called 'PK' in the early hours of May 16 on Douyin, a different version of TikTok.

The winners of this competition will receive gifts and incentives from the viewers. There are also punishments for losers. As a punishment for losing this competition, the loser had to drink several bottles of 'Baiju' without a break. Hence, he did not even take water. In this order, he ended the live stream after midnight. He died the following afternoon. Sanquanz's real name is Wang.

Speaking about this incident, his friend Zhao said that at first, he did not know how many bottles he had drunk. After that, he found that he had finished three bottles by the time he finished the competition. Zhao noted that Wang had recently joined his room. He stated that none of his friends accommodated him in their rooms as he used to quarrel over petty issues.

The social media market in China is extremely competitive. With this, influencer live streams are crossing all boundaries to get more viewers. Earlier this month, the influencer pretended to be trapped in the house. When the firemen came and saved him, he filmed it and posted it online. Last year, the Chinese government imposed several restrictions on live streamers. Apart from this, it has also imposed a ban on live streamers, who have exceeded the limits.