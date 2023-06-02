CHINESE SCRIBES CAN WORK IN INDIA SANS LIMITATIONS AND DIFFICULTIES MEA SPOKESPERSON

New Delhi: India on Friday cleared that all foreign journalists, including Chinese journalists, have been pursuing journalistic activities in India without any limitations or difficulties. This comes after Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning claimed that Chinese journalists had faced unfair and discriminatory treatment in India.

Addressing the weekly media briefing, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "All foreign journalists, including Chinese journalists, have been pursuing journalistic activities in India without any limitations or difficulties in reporting or doing media coverage". He highlighted that Indian journalists in China have been operating with specific difficulties, such as not being permitted to hire locals as correspondents or journalists.

"As you know, foreign media can and do freely hire local journalists to work for their bureaus in India. In addition, Indian journalists also face several restrictions while getting access and travelling locally", Bagchi said. The Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning on Thursday in a statement said that Chinese journalists have suffered unfair and discriminatory treatment in India for a long time.

"In 2017, the Indian side shortened the period of validity of visas held by Chinese journalists in India to three months or even one month without any valid reason,” she said. She also alleged that India has reduced the period of validity of visas held by Chinese journalists in India. Mao Ning added that since 2020 India has refused to review and approve Chinese journalists’ applications for stationing in India.

Furthermore, India's External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi reiterated that India supports and facilitates foreign journalists in India. "At the same time, there should be no deviations from normal journalistic behaviour and activities, or the provisions governing journalist visas", he added.

India hoped that Chinese authorities facilitate the continued presence of Indian journalists working and reporting from China. The two sides continue to remain in touch regarding this issue. Nearly two months ago, China informed two Indian journalists in Beijing that their visas had been frozen. China had said it was taking counter-measures in response to what it alleged was India's unfair treatment of Chinese journalists.