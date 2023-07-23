Hyderabad: A video of a man keeping cows on the fifth floor of his balcony in China is doing rounds on social media. Seven cows were seen grazing grass on the balcony. When the video was shared on the Chinese social media Douin, about 40 lakh people watched it. A farmer from Sichuan province in China moved seven cows to the balcony of the fifth floor of his house.

He started feeding them by giving them grass. As they were shouting loudly, the locals enquired and were shocked to know that a man was keeping cows on the balcony where they used to hang out. Immediately, a complaint was lodged with the town management officials as the cows were screaming and they were unable to bear the smell of dung.

Soon the officials reached there and moved the cows to another place. It is reported that all those cows weigh less than 10 to 20 kg. But, the owner of the cows is fighting to bring them back.

A few days ago, the people of the nearby villages were evacuated and rehabilitated in the apartment. So, the owner of the house brought the cows to the new house. A local complained that some even keep chickens in these apartments, which make a terrible noise. Another said that these problems arise because people living in rural areas are moved into apartments in the name of rehabilitation. Interestingly, cows tied on the balcony were widely publicised on social media.