Hyderabad: Children's Day, observed on November 14 every year in India, holds a special significance as it is celebrated on the birth anniversary of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, the country's first Prime Minister. Beyond his political prowess, the first PM, affectionately known as "Chacha Nehru," earned this endearing title due to his deep love for children and his unwavering advocacy for their rights and education.

Children's Day date (from Nov 20 to Nov 14): The historical aspect of Children's Day in India is noteworthy. Initially observed on November 20, aligning with the United Nations' World Children's Day, it later changed. Following Nehru's demise in 1964, the Indian Parliament passed a resolution, designating his birthday, November 14, as Children's Day.

Significance: The essence of Children's Day lies in its emphasis on fostering a safe and healthy childhood. It serves as a platform to recognise and uphold children's rights, ensuring their overall well-being through avenues like education, nutrition and a secure home environment. This annual observance urges society to take responsibility to protect and nurture the future leaders of the world.

Aim: Children's Day aims to create awareness about the rights of children and the paramount importance of providing them with a safe and nurturing environment for their physical, mental and emotional development. The day also focuses on the global challenges faced by children, including issues such as poverty, lack of access to education, healthcare disparities and the prevalence of child labour.

Why Jawaharlal Nehru? Pandit Nehru, a well-known English writer, left an ineradicable mark with works like 'The Discovery of India,' 'Glimpses of World History' and his autobiography, 'Toward Freedom.'

Vision: Nehru's vision for the future was summed up in his belief that "the children of today will make the India of tomorrow." While being the Prime Minister, Nehru, implemented a five-year plan that included provisions for free primary education and meals, including milk, to prevent malnutrition among school children. Nehru's commitment extended beyond academia; he firmly believed in the role of education in shaping an individual's economic ambitions and social contributions.

Nehru's achievements: Under Nehru's leadership, several higher educational institutions were established, such as the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) and Indian Institutes of Management (IIM).

Nehru's dedication to the welfare of children and their mothers was articulated by MO Mathai, the personal assistant of Nehru, who wrote in his book 'My Days With Nehru (1979), "Nehru saw the future of India in their innocent faces and sparkling eyes."

Chacha Nehru, whose cremation witnessed approximately 1.5 million mourners, was praised for his love for the young generation. Nehru's fondness for children was evident in his response to Ram Narayan Chaudhary's question in a 1958 interview where he said, "I have always felt that the children of today will make the India of tomorrow, and the way we bring them up will determine the future of the country."

Children's Day in India is a celebration deeply rooted in the legacy of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, recognising his profound impact on the welfare and education of children. This annual observance serves as a catalyst for creating awareness, inspiring action and fostering a collective commitment to secure a brighter future for the young minds that will shape the destiny of the nation.

