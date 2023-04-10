Gariyaband (Chhattisgarh): A woman's timely intervention helped in saving the life of one-and half-year-old child, who fell into a well in Chhattisgarh's Gariyaband area. Gayatri Dhruv, the aunt of the child, has become the talk of the village. Unfortunately, she fractured her leg while rescuing the child. Gayatri has been undergoing treatment at a hospital.

The child, who was playing, suddenly fell into the well. On hearing the screams of the child's grandmother, relatives and people assembled at the spot. But, no one dared to jump into the well to rescue the child. In the meantime, the child's aunt Gayatri took the initiative and jumped into the well. The child was rescued with the help of a rope.

Also read: Six-year-old boy drowns in well in Raipur

When the child was taken out of the well, his condition was critical. He was unconscious and his stomach was filled with water. Gayatri immediately emptied his stomach. She also applied cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on the child to save him. Had she not intervened on time, the child could have died from drowning. After providing the first aid, he was rushed to a hospital.

A staffer attached to 108 Ambulance service, MT Krishna Nishad and the driver also helped in providing first aid to the child. He was taken to a paediatrician at District Hospital in Gariaband. Later, he was referred to a hospital in Raipur for better treatment. On the other hand, Gayatri Devi, who fractured her leg while rescuing the child, has been admitted to Gariaband District Hospital. A relative of the child, Tejashwi Bai, said, "The child crawled up to well and fell into it."