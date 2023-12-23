New Delhi: The Congress constituted its Manifesto Committee for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls on Friday and appointed former Union minister P Chidambaram as its chairman. Former Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister T S Singh Deo has been made the convener of the important panel.

The 16-member panel includes Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. The development comes a day after a crucial Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting where the party discussed its Lok Sabha poll strategy and said it will announce the names of its candidates soon.

"The Congress president has constituted the Manifesto Committee for the upcoming General Election 2024 with immediate effect," according to a statement issued by the party. Former Union ministers Anand Sharma, Jairam Ramesh and Shashi Tharoor are also part of the committee.