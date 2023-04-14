Raigarh A woman teacher from a private school has been booked for thrashing a 3yearold student in Chattisgarh s Raigarh district more than 9 months after the alleged incident took place an official said on FridayPolice on Thursday registered a case against the teacher following a directive of the Chhattisgarh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights the official saidA parent had approached the City Kotwali police station on July 7 2022 accusing a woman teacher from the private school of beating his 3yearold son a nursery student A case has been registered under Indian Penal Code sections 323 voluntarily causing hurt and 506 criminal intimidation and further investigation is on he addedOn Thursday the police officials said The State Commission for Protection of Child Rights instructed to take action against the teacher After that the case was registered The incident of beating up the student took place in a private school in Raigarh The female teacher was accused by the family members With agency Inputs