CHHATTISGARH POLICE RECOVERS TWO MORE DEAD BODIES AMID COMMUNAL TENSION IN BEMETARA

Bemetara (Chhattisgarh): The local police here on Tuesday recovered two dead bodies from a village farm in the Biranpur area of the Bemetara district, even as the communal tension in the area triggered due to clashes between parents of two school-going children has not entirely subsided. The police suspect that the two are victims of the violent clashes that broke out here on Saturday and have still not entirely let the steam off.

As informed by the officials, the bodies were recovered from a farm located somewhere between the Biranpur and Korvai villages on Tuesday morning. "Both bodies have serious injury marks on their heads. Their identities have not been ascertained yet. We have sent the dead bodies for postmortem to the Bemetara District Hospital. Their identity and reason for death can only be confirmed after the reports come out," Bemetara SP Kalyan Elesela said, further adding that the ages of the deceased must be around 40 to 45 years.

The development comes against the backdrop of the death of a youth during violent protests that broke out over a dispute between two school children over cycling. During the minor fight between the two children, one of them hit the other one with a bottle, leaving him severely injured. Soon the families of both children got involved and the fight took a communal turn on Saturday.

Several people gathered in support of both sides and the matter soon escalated into a full-blown clash between two groups, leaving a 23-year-old youth dead and three cops among several injured. A state bus was also vandalised as the protests went on the next day, even as the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and other organisations of the BJP called a state-wide bandh in protest against the death of the youth.

The area currently remains under Section 144, while several police officials have been deployed at multiple spots across the village and other sensitive areas in its vicinity.