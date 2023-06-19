New Delhi: Senior IPS officer Ravi Sinha was on Monday appointed as the new chief of India's external intelligence agency RAW, a Personnel Ministry order said. Sinha, a 1988 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the Chhattisgarh cadre, is currently serving as Special Secretary, Cabinet Secretariat.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved Sinha's appointment as Secretary, Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) for a tenure of two years, the order said. Sinha replaces Samant Kumar Goel, who will complete his tenure on June 30, 2023.

Goel succeeded Anil Dhasmana as the Chief of RAW.Goel had a successful tenure as the RAW Chief with multiple extensions.Under Goel's tenure, the country saw Balakot Airstrike on Pakistan in 2019, peaceful Article 370 abrogation in Jammu & Kashmir and action against designated Pakistani and Khalistani terrorists.

The government in an order said, "The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Ravi Sinha, IPS (CG:88), PSO, Special Secretary, Cabinet Secretariat (SR) as Secretary, Research & Analysis Wing vice Shri Samant Kumar Goel, IPS (PB:84) on completion of his tenure on 30.06.2023 for a tenure of 2 years from the date of assumption of the charge of the post, or until further orders, whichever is earlier. Sinha, a 1988 batch officer, has been known for his operational and spy skills."

Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), the foreign intelligence service of India, uses a number of methods to find new officers. Passing the UPSC Civil Services Exam is one way to join RAW in India (Group-A IAS, IPS, IRS & IFS Officers).

The organisatin's main duties include collecting information regarding foreign intelligence, fighting terrorism and nuclear proliferation, offering policymakers an insight with advice for promoting country's strategic interests abroad. Ensuring the safety of India's nuclear program is another prime responsibility of the premier spy unit, which is one of the world's top external intelligence agencies.