CHHATTISGARH HAS BEEN EMERGING AS MAJOR POWER HOUSE IN THE COUNTRY SAYS PRIME MINISTER NARENDRA MODI

Raigarh (Chhattisgarh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday remarked that Chhattisgarh has been emerging as a major powerhouse in terms of progress in the country.

The PM was speaking after launching railway and healthcare projects in Chhattisgarh, which will give impetus to the state's socioeconomic development. Giving a major push to infrastructure projects in Chhattisgarh, the Prime Minister said that a network of rail corridors is being set up in the state which will provide job avenues for the people.

"Chhattisgarh has a huge reserve of coal and after laying of railway lines, the transportation of coal to other parts of the country for the generation of electricity and others will be easy. The supply of coals will help in generating revenue for the state," the PM added.

Speaking about the significance of 'Amrit Kaal' when the country is celebrating 76 years of Independence, the Prime Minister said, "In the next twenty-five years the country will make rapid progress in the field of infrastructure development. And this major infra push will only be possible with the larger participation of the people."

According to the PM, the energy production or requirement will go hand in hand with proper checks on carbon footprints. "The abandoned coal mines in Chhattisgarh's Surajpur are being developed as an eco-tourism hotspot. Similarly, Korba mines are being beautified for tourists," he added.

Also read: INDIA alliance wants to destroy Sanatan Dharma, alleges PM Modi

Also read: Ruled MP for decades but left it high and dry: PM Modi attacks Cong as he lays foundation for projects worth over Rs 50 K cr