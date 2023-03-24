Raipur: A large number of Congress workers gathered in front of the BJP's party office 'Ekatma Parisar' in Raipur on Friday in protest against Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from Lok Sabha following his conviction in a criminal defamation case. The protesting Congress leaders and workers tore state BJP president Arun Sao's poster and also smeared black ink on it. In retaliation, BJP leaders and activists also attacked the Congress workers and their supporters.

A large police contingent had been deployed at the spot to take stock of the situation. But police allegedly remained a mute spectator to the incident. The situation turned ugly with supporters of both parties coming to blows. Congress workers were seen throwing eggs on BJP supporters. Black ink was also used by the Congress workers to deface the posters and banners installed at BJP's party office.

When the situation calmed down at the BJP party office, the scene of high-voltage drama shifted to the Congress party office. A large number of BJP supporters stormed the Congress party office. An elaborate security arrangement had been made at the Congress office. Police force deployed at the Congress party office stopped BJP workers from entering the premises. A policeman fell on the ground while trying to stop the scuffle, police sources said.

Wayanad MP and former president of the Congress party, Rahul Gandhi, was disqualified as MP after his conviction in 2019 defamation case by the court in Surat over the Modi surname'.