CHHATTISGARH CM BAGHEL SAYS BJP WILL NOT COME TO POWER IN THE STATE

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel while talking to reporters in Raipur said that his government in the state has already brought Ram Rajya. "Ram Rajya is very well there in Chhattisgarh. We talk of Ram Rajya, especially about the ideal situations. Chhattisgarh has also such things or achievements to call it a Ram Rajya. Even Mahatma Gandhi also dreamt of Ram Rajya."

Speaking about BJP's double target, the chief minister said, "Whatever be the target. BJP is for sure very well understands that they are not coming to power in Chhattisgarh. Even the BJP workers in the state will stop the saffron party from coming to power. Besides, the BJP workers very well understand several government schemes such as the mandatory purchase of 20 quintals of paddy from farmers, Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana, Gau Dhan Yojana and others will come to a grinding halt. So, even by default, BJP will not be voted to power in the state."

Commenting on Swami Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand's remarks on Hindu Rashtra, CM Baghel said, "Union Home Minister emphasized running the country based on the constitution of Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar. Hence, those vociferous for Hindu Rashtra should go and lay siege to Shah's residence. He (Amit Shah) is authentic. The Union home minister is the right person to lodge protests or redressal of grievances."

Also read: "If the BBC documentary is wrong, then it should be challenged": CM Baghel

Our several social welfare schemes in the state were appreciated by the NITI Ayog. The Prime Minister of the country in his Tweets gave us a pat on back for successfully implementing social welfare projects. But BJP people in Chhattisgarh are involved in the negative projection of the state," Baghel summed up.