Hyderabad: Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based ChatGPT is the talk of the town. ChatGPT, which was made available in November last year, has gained incredible popularity. But, some people argue that the arrival of this will create unemployment, while others support the use of AI stating that productivity will increase, along with the rise in new types of jobs.

In such a case, the report released by Analytics India magazine is creating interest. By 2024, the creator of ChatGPT is at risk of bankruptcy, the report said. The report revealed that Sam Altman, the creator of OpenAI, the parent company of ChatGPT, may be on the verge of a financial crisis. "Using expensive Application Programming Interface (APIs) in AI is also a major cause of losses.

It costs Rs 5.80 crore to provide each AI service throughout the day. There is no possibility that Altman is currently in financial trouble. "GPT-3.5 and GPT-4 versions are trying to make money, but they are not yielding results," the report said. Analytics has said in its report that ChatGPT has not been profitable till now. In addition to this, the use of this AI has also decreased gradually. As of June, 1.7 billion people were using ChatGPT. But, currently, their number has decreased by 12 per cent to 1.5 billion. It is likely to decrease further in the coming days.

Meanwhile, initially, many companies did not accept the use of ChatGPT in their organisations. But now, they are making AI Chatbots, especially for their companies. It is known that Facebook's parent company Meta (Meta) has brought a new Artificial Intelligence system 'Llama 2'.