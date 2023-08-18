Hyderabad: The Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro), which has achieved a significant milestone in its ambitious lunar mission, Chandrayaan-3, on Friday released captivating video and images of the Moon using its Lander Position Detection Camera (LPDC).

The release of visuals which were captured on August 15 marks a crucial step in ISRO's ongoing lunar exploration. Launched on July 14, 2023, from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, India, Chandrayaan-3 entered the moon's orbit on August 5, 2023.

The space agency earlier said that the spacecraft's primary objective is to safely land a rover on the lunar surface and conduct in-situ chemical analysis. This mission follows the unsuccessful landing attempt of Chandrayaan-2 in 2019.

The Chandrayaan-3 images provide a spectacular view of the moon's surface, demonstrating the spacecraft's technological capabilities. They also pave the way for future interplanetary missions, as they offer valuable insights into the moon's topography and composition.

The primary objective of the Chandrayaan-3 mission is to demonstrate India's capability for a soft landing on the Moon. This will be achieved by delivering a lander and a rover to the lunar surface. The mission serves as a follow-up to the Chandrayaan-2 mission, which encountered an unexpected setback during its landing attempt. Chandrayaan-3 aims to rectify the previous mission's shortcomings and accomplish a successful soft landing. The Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft consists of three key components: the lander module, the propulsion module, and a rover. The lander module is specifically designed to achieve a soft landing at a predetermined location on the Moon, where it will deploy the rover. The rover's primary function is to conduct chemical analyses of the lunar surface and carry out various scientific experiments. The propulsion module plays a critical role in transporting the lander and rover from the "launch vehicle injection" stage to a 100-kilometre circular polar lunar orbit before separating from the other modules. Additionally, the propulsion module carries its own scientific payload, which will commence operations after separation.