New Delhi: The Supreme Court Tuesday questioned the CBI for not objecting to the repeated extension of the two-week interim bail granted to former ICICI Bank CEO-cum-MD Chanda Kochhar and her businessman husband Deepak Kochhar in a loan fraud case.

A bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose and Bela M Trivedi posed a specific query to the additional solicitor general SV Raju, representing the CBI, why the probe agency did not resist repeated extension of interim bail granted to the couple by the Bombay High Court. The couple was granted interim bail in January this year.

Citing the January 9 order of the high court, granting interim bail, the bench said the interim bail was granted for only two weeks. The bench further queried the CBI’s counsel, “Why have you not resisted? Why are you permitting it to continue for such a long period? Raju said it has been continuing. The bench asked, "With your permission or consent?"

The bench said according to it, the CBI’s plea has become infructuous because the high court order was for only two weeks. “You should have moved an objection there (high court),” said the bench. The bench asked Raju regarding the next date of hearing in the matter before the high court. He replied no fresh date has been given so far. The bench told Raju to move before the high court. Raju replied that he would request his counterpart in Bombay to move before the court.

After hearing submissions, the apex court asked Raju to seek instructions on what needs to be done in the matter and scheduled the matter for further hearing on October 16. The apex court was hearing CBI’s plea challenging the January 9 order of the high court.