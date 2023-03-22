Chaitra Navratri begins, devotees offer prayer at Delhi's Jhandewalan Temple

New Delhi: Marking the first day of Chaitra Navratri, early morning 'aarti' was performed at the famous Jhandewalan Temple in Delhi on Wednesday. Devotees visited the temple to offer prayers and seek blessings from Goddess Durga. People were seen standing in the queue waiting for their chance patiently to offer prayers. Mantras were being chanted by priests and holy songs are being played at the temple premises.

People also flocked to Chhatarpur Temple to witness the early morning 'aarti' on the first day of Chaitra Navratri. Chaitra Navratri or Vasant Navratri is celebrated during the spring season in India and it is considered to be an important nine-day celebration for the Hindu community. This year, the nine-day festivities begin on March 22 and will go on till March 30. Each day is dedicated to a different form of Goddess Durga, worshipping the power and qualities that each avatar represents.

The first day of Chaitra Navratri falls during the 'Shukla Paksha' of the moon ie, the full moon phase. The rituals performed during the nine days in order to praise Goddess Durga, vary each day. It also marks the birthday of Lord Rama, which usually falls on the ninth day during the Navratri festivity, hence it is also known as Rama Navratri. The festival is much like Maha Navratri, dedicated to the nine different forms of Goddess Durga, collectively known as Navdurga. (ANI)

