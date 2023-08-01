New Delhi: As on 31 March 2023, the Central Government’s debt was Rs. 155.6 lakh crore while the GDP fell from 61.5% in 2020-21 to 57.1% in 2022-23, the government said in the Parliament on Tuesday.

This information came in as a written response from Pankaj Chaudhary, Minister of State for Finance, who was replying to a question from CPM MP from Kerala Elamaram Kareem enquiring total debt of the country. On whether the government is planning to disinvest our PSUs to mobilise resources for repaying the debt, the Union Minister responded in the negative.

Also read: Over 25 lakh Indian students went abroad for studies during last five years: Govt tells Lok Sabha

On being asked to comment on the debt of state governments as a percentage of GDP, the MoS said the debt of state governments at the end of FY 2022-23 is estimated to be about 28% of GDP, citing RBI and State Finances: A Study of Budgets. Last month, the Congress blamed the ruling dispensation for the economic crisis and alleged that India's debt has nearly 'tripled' to Rs 155 lakh crore in nine years under PM Modi and demanded a white paper on the state of the economy.

As India is heading this year's G-20 Presidency with just a month to go for the G-20 Leaders' Summit, Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman last week said, "A consensus is emerging on several critical issues such as the use of digital public goods to deliver benefits to citizens and needs for climate action amid a clear statement from India that it will pitch for an ambitious outcome during its presidency."