New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Thursday convened a high-level meeting for the forthcoming G-20 Summit meeting to be held in Jammu and Kashmir. In the meeting, it was decided to deploy specialised force as well as anti-drone technology in Srinagar ahead of the much-hyped G-20 summit in the Valley.

The decision was taken at the meeting convened at North Block in New Delhi. The meeting was chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The marathon meeting lasted for more than three hours wherein National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, Intelligence Bureau chief Tapan Deka, Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) chief Samant Goel, National Investigation Agency (NIA) DG Dinkar Gupta, Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla, J&K Director General Dilbag Singh, Director General of CRPF SL Thaosen, senior army officials and several other senior officials from the Home Ministry and J&K were present on the occasion.

Officials from the Jammu & Kashmir administration gave a detailed presentation about the prevailing situation in Jammu and Kashmir. Besides, a decision was also taken to relocate additional paramilitary forces from within the Union Territory to Srinagar, Gulmarg and other vulnerable places, which will be the venue for the G-20 summit scheduled to be held between May 22 and 25.

Also read: Nainital hosts three-day G20 summit from today; foreign delegates to get Uttarakhand's culture preview

Sources in the Home Ministry told ETV Bharat that all required security aspects will be taken care of for ensuring hassle-free conduct of G-20 meeting in Srinagar. For the first time in the Valley, the international level meeting has been taking place after the abrogation of Article 370 in J&K. The meeting also focused on intensifying anti-terrorist operations in J&K as well as strengthening the border security.