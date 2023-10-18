CENTRE NOTIFIES TRANSFER OF 16 HC JUDGES AND APPOINTMENT OF 17 JUDGES TO VARIOUS HCS

New Delhi: A day before the Supreme Court hearing, the Centre on Wednesday acted on the apex court’s collegium recommendation on the transfer of judges and notified the transfer of 16 judges, including the acting chief justice of Manipur High Court.

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal posted on X, formerly Twitter: “In exercise of the power conferred by the Constitution of India, the President of India, after consultation with Chief Justice of India, is pleased to transfer the following high court judges: justice S P Kesarwani, from Allahabad High Court to Calcutta High Court; justice Raj Mohan Singh, from Punjab and Haryana HC to Madhya Pradesh HC; justice Narendar G, from Karnataka HC to Andhra Pradesh HC; justice Sudhir Singh from Patna HC to Punjab and Haryana HC; justice M V Muralidaran from Manipur HC to Calcutta HC; justice Madhuresh Prasad from Patna HC to Calcutta HC; justice Arvind Singh Paswan from Punjab and Haryana HC to Allahabad HC; Avneesh Jhingan Punjab and Haryana HC to Rajasthan HC”.

The Centre’s notification also included: “Justice Arun Monga from Punjab and Haryana HC to Rajasthan HC; Justice Rajendra Kumar-IV from Allahabad HC to Madhya Pradesh HC; Justice Nani Tagia from Gauhati HC to Patna HC; Justice C. Manavendranath Roy from Andhra Pradesh HC to Gujarat HC; justice Munnuri Laxman from Telangana HC to Rajasthan HC; justice G. Anupama Chakravarthy from Telangana HC to Patna HC; Lapita Banerji, additional judge, from Calcutta HC to Punjab and Haryana HC; and, Duppala Venkata Ramana, additional judge, from Andhra Pradesh HC to Madhya Pradesh HC”.

On September 26, a bench led by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul expressed concern at the delay in notifying the transfer of 26 high court judges. The Centre also notified the appointment of 17 judges and additional judges of various high courts. The Centre notified the appointment of four advocates as additional judges of Andhra Pradesh HC: Harinath Nunepally, Kiranmayee Mandava, Sumathi Jagadam, and Nyapathy Vijay. Three judicial officers have been appointed as additional judges of the Bombay High Court: Abhay Jainarayanji Mantri, Shyam Chhaganlal Chandak, and Neeraj Pradeep Dhote. Also, three judicial officers have been appointed as additional judges of the Kerala High Court: Johnson John, Gopinath U Girish, and C. Pratheep Kumar.