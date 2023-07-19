CENTRE NOTIFIES APPOINTMENT OF CHIEF JUSTICES TO FOUR HCS GUJARAT HC TO GET WOMAN CJ

New Delhi: The central government on Wednesday notified the appointment of four chief justices to the high court of Telangana, Tripura, Gujarat, and Kerala, along with the transfer of a judge from Chhattisgarh High Court to Telangana High Court.

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said: “In exercise of power conferred by the Constitution of India, the President of India, after consultation with Chief Justice of India, is pleased to appoint the following High Court Judges as Chief Justices of High Courts and transfer of a High Court Judge: Justice Alok Aradhe, judge of the Karnataka High Court appointed as Chief Justice of Telangana High Court. Justice Subhasis Talapatra, judge of the Orissa High Court, appointed as Chief Justice of Orissa High Court consequent upon superannuation of present Chief Justice on August 7, 2023. Justice Sunita Agarwal, judge of the Allahabad High Court, appointed as Chief Justice of the Gujarat High Court. Justice Ashish Jitendra Desai, judge of Gujarat High Court, appointed as Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court”.

The central government also approved the transfer of Justice P Sam Koshy, judge of Chhattisgarh High Court, to the Telangana High Court. On July 6, the Supreme Court collegium headed by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud had recommended names of chief justices for seven high courts, out of which four judges have been appointed.

The collegium, also comprising justices S K Kaul and Sanjiv Khanna, recommended Justice Sunita Agarwal, judge at Allahabad High Court, as the chief justice of High Court of Gujarat. A vacancy arose in the office of the Chief Justice of the High Court of Gujarat upon the retirement of Justice Sonia G Gokani. The collegium said: “Besides while considering the name of Justice Sunita Agarwal, the Collegium has taken into consideration the fact that she would be the only woman Chief Justice of a High Court as presently there is no woman among the Chief Justices of the High Courts”.

“In terms of the Memorandum of Procedure, consultation has been held with the consultee-Judge/s with a view to ascertain the fitness and suitability of Ms Justice Sunita Agarwal for appointment as the Chief Justice of the High Court of Gujarat. The consultee-Judge/s have concurred with the proposal of her appointment as the Chief Justice of the High Court of Gujarat”, said the collegium.

