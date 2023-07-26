CENTRE MOVES SC SEEKING EXTENSION OF TENURE OF ED DIRECTOR WHO WAS ASKED TO DEMIT OFFICE BY JULY 31

New Delhi: The Centre Wednesday moved the Supreme Court seeking extension of tenure of Director of Enforcement Directorate (ED) Sanjay Kumar Mishra, who was directed by the apex court to demit office by July 31. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta mentioned the matter before a bench headed by justice B R Gavai.

Mehta sought urgent hearing on the application filed in connection with the court’s judgment. The top court agreed to hear the Centre’s plea on Thursday at 3.30 pm. On July 11, the Supreme Court said the back-to-back extensions granted by the central government to Enforcement Directorate (ED) director Sanjay Kumar Mishra “illegal and not valid in law”.

However, the top court allowed Mishra to continue in office till July 31, 2023, “in order to ensure the transition to be smooth in the larger public interest”. A bench comprising justices B. R. Gavai, Vikram Nath, and Sanjay Karol said: “The impugned orders dated 17th November 2021 and 17th November 2022 granting extensions to the tenure of the respondent No.2- Sanjay Kumar Mishra for a period of one year each are held to be illegal”.

The top court had said orders granting extensions to Mishra are not valid in law, however it considered the concern expressed by Centre with regard to FATF (Financial Action Task Force) review. “we find that in order to ensure the transition to be smooth in the larger public interest, it will be appropriate to permit Mishra to continue to be in office till 31st of July 2023”, said the bench.

The top court also rejected the challenge to the Central Vigilance Commission (Amendment) Act, 2021 and the Delhi Special Police Establishment (Amendment) Act, 2021 as well as to the Fundamental (Amendment) Rules, 2021. The petitioners’ counsel had argued that if the aforesaid amendments are permitted to exist, it will frustrate the very purpose of insulating the high posts from extraneous pressures.