CENTRE ISSUES HIGH RISK WARNING FOR ANDROID USERS

New Delhi: The Central Cyber Security Agency's Computer Emergency Response Team of India (CERT-In) has issued an important warning to those using Android phones. It has been revealed that several errors (vulnerabilities) have been detected in some versions of the Android operating system. CERT-In termed these errors as 'extremely serious.

CERT-In revealed in their announcement that these errors were detected in Android (Android) 10, 11, 12, 12L, and 13 versions. These problems are caused by errors in the framework, Android runtime, system components, Google Play system updates, Kernel, Arm components and Qualcomm closed-source components.

If the browser is not updated, it will be a problem, Centre's suggestion for Chrome users

CERT-In has warned that cybercriminals can use these to steal sensitive information like passwords, photos and financial transaction data from our mobile phones. These flaws are useful when hackers attack phones, take control of the mobile and install malicious software rendering the device useless, it said.

What should users do?

CERT-In advises users to update the security patch from time to time to keep phones safe from these bugs. For this, go to the device settings and click on the system option. After that click on system updates...if there is any update you have to select it. After that download and install. CERT-In said that it should be updated following the instructions. It has given many instructions to the users like asking them to install apps only from trusted sources.

Should check does the phone have malware or not? Use security apps to know that; only open e-mails and attachments are sent by trusted people/organisations and apps and should use two-factor authentication, along with a strong password.