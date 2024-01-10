CENTRE INDUCTS FOUR IPS INTO HARD CORE OF IB

New Delhi: As many as four Indian Police Service (IPS) officers of different cadres have been inducted into the 'hard-core' of Intelligence Bureau (IB) by the Centre.

Making the announcement, the appointment committee of the cabinet (ACC) in a notification issued on Tuesday said the induction was made following proposals of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). IPS officer Dipankar Trivedi (GJ:2003), Amrita Dash (OD:2006), Ake Ravi Krishna (AP:2006) and Veena Bharti (HP:2007) have been inducted into the IB.

All the four IPS officers are already serving in the IB. And their induction into the 'hard-core' means they would continue in IB and would not be repatriated to their parent cadre.

However, there may be occasions when for acute administrative reasons, it may be necessary to repatriate the officer to the state and such cases may be examined by a committee comprising the Home Secretary, Secretary (Personnel) and Director, IB and its recommendations be submitted for approval by the ACC.

In June last year, of the total 12 IB officials, six 'hardcore' officers have been promoted to the ranks of Special Directors in IB while the rest have been elevated to the Special Directors General level in the Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

"Hard-core officer, subject to his empanelment, will be given promotion in the organisation even if personal upgradation is necessary. However, the promotion in IB in various ranks will be in order of seniority of empanelled officers working in IB," an official, aware of the matter, said.