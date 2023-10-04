New Delhi: The Centre has increased the subsidy paid to poor women who availed cooking gas connections under the Ujjwala scheme, to Rs 300 per cylinder from the current Rs 200, Union Minister Anurag Thakur announced on Wednesday.

Ujjwala beneficiaries currently pay Rs 703 per 14.2-kg cylinder as against the market price of Rs 903. After the decision of the Union Cabinet, they will now pay Rs 603. Union Cabinet has also approved an additional 75 lakh LPG connections for women under the Ujjwala scheme. The additional LPG connections will be provided in the course of the next three years and will come with a financial implication of Rs 1650 crore.

Other decisions taken by the cabinet today

Cabinet approves Krishna Water Dispute Tribunal-II: Cabinet approves Terms of Reference to Krishna Water Dispute Tribunal-II under Inter State River Water Disputes Act, 1956 for its adjudication between the States of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Telangana to get new Tribal Central University: Union Cabinet approves Amendment to the Central Universities Act, 2009 for setting up of Sammakka Sarakka Central Tribal University in the State of Telangana. There would be provision of funds of Rs. 889.07 crore.