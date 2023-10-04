Centre hikes LPG subsidy for Ujjwala beneficiaries to Rs 300 per cylinder
Published: 19 minutes ago
New Delhi: The Centre has increased the subsidy paid to poor women who availed cooking gas connections under the Ujjwala scheme, to Rs 300 per cylinder from the current Rs 200, Union Minister Anurag Thakur announced on Wednesday.
Ujjwala beneficiaries currently pay Rs 703 per 14.2-kg cylinder as against the market price of Rs 903. After the decision of the Union Cabinet, they will now pay Rs 603. Union Cabinet has also approved an additional 75 lakh LPG connections for women under the Ujjwala scheme. The additional LPG connections will be provided in the course of the next three years and will come with a financial implication of Rs 1650 crore.
Other decisions taken by the cabinet today
Cabinet approves Krishna Water Dispute Tribunal-II: Cabinet approves Terms of Reference to Krishna Water Dispute Tribunal-II under Inter State River Water Disputes Act, 1956 for its adjudication between the States of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.
Telangana to get new Tribal Central University: Union Cabinet approves Amendment to the Central Universities Act, 2009 for setting up of Sammakka Sarakka Central Tribal University in the State of Telangana. There would be provision of funds of Rs. 889.07 crore.
Centre notifies establishment of National Turmeric Board: To increase awareness and consumption of turmeric and develop new markets internationally to increase exports, the Centre Wednesday notified the establishment of National Turmeric Board. The Board will promote research and development into new products and develop traditional knowledge for value-added turmeric products. The government has set an ambitious target to boost turmeric exports from the current Rs 1,600 crore to an impressive Rs 8,400 crore. Turmeric exports from India are expected to rise to US$ 1 Billion by 2030.