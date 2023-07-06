New Delhi: The Centre for Policy Research (CPR), a prominent public policy think tank in the country, has suffered a major setback after its tax exemption status was withdrawn by the Income Tax Department.

The move comes barely four months after CPR's license for receiving foreign donations was revoked. In a statement shared on its official Twitter handle on Thursday, the CPR termed the withdrawal of tax exemption status as a "severe blow that strikes at the core of our ability to function".

"On 30 June 2023, the Centre for Policy Research (CPR) received intimation from the Income Tax department withdrawing its Tax exemption Status under Section 12A of the IT Act, 1961. CPR maintains that it is fully compliant with the law and all its collaborations and partnerships are limited to research alone. Since the IT survey began in September 2022, CPR has provided detailed responses to various authorities and fully cooperated with all the proceedings.

In response to the current order withdrawing our tax exemption status, CPR will seek all avenues of recourse that are available. Despite this severe blow that strikes at the core of our ability to function, CPR remains committed to working towards its foundational objective of conducting research that contributes to high-quality scholarship, better policies, and a more robust public discourse about the issues that impact life in India," read the statement.

It was also shared by CPR's President, Yamini Aiyar on her Twitter handle. The think tank received a show-cause notice from the Income Tax (IT) authorities in December, accusing it of engaging in activities that were not in line with its registered objectives and conditions.

Also read: FCRA violation: CBI registers FIR against Oxfam India, searches its office