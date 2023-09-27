CENTRE EXTENDS AFSPA IN PARTS OF NAGALAND ARUNACHAL PRADESH FOR ANOTHER 6 MONTHS

New Delhi: The Armed Fores Special Power Act (AFSPA), which has often been in the crosshairs for its provisions and is termed 'draconian' by civil societies and pressure groups in the Northeast though the government spoke in its defence citing law and order in restive parts of the region, was extended in parts of Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland for another six months.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has issued two separate notifications regarding the issue. The Centre said decisions have been taken after a review of the law and order situation in both states, which borders China and Myanmar and are infested with primarily underground activities of the Nagaland-based NSCN factions with cadres active in these two states.

The first gazette notification reads that the Central Government in the exercise of the powers conferred by Section 3 of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 (28 of 1958) had declared eight districts and 21 Police Stations in five other districts of the state of Nagaland as ‘disturbed area’ for a period of six months with effect from April 1, 2023.

"And whereas a further review of the law and order situation in the state of Nagaland has been undertaken. Now, therefore, Dimapur, Niuland, Chumoukedima, Mon, Kiphire, Noklak, Phek and Peren districts in Nagaland and the areas in Nagaland falling within the jurisdiction of i) Khuzama, Kohima North, Kohima South, Zubza and Kezocha police stations in Kohima District; ii) Mangkolemba, Mokokchung-I, Longtho, Tuli, Longchem and Anaki ‘C’ police stations in Mokokchung District; iii) Yanglok police station in Longleng District; iv) Bhandari, Champang and Ralan police stations in Wokha District; and v) Ghatashi, Pughoboto, Satakha, Suruhuto, Zunheboto and Aghunato police stations in Zunheboto District, are declared as ‘disturbed area’ under Section 3 of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 for a period of six months with effect from October 1, 2023, unless withdrawn earlier," the notification read.

In another notification, the Central Government in the exercise of the powers conferred by Section 3 of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 (28 of 1958) had declared the Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts in Arunachal Pradesh.

"Areas falling within the jurisdiction of Namsai, Mahadevpur and Chowkham police stations in Namsai district of Arunachal Pradesh, bordering the State of Assam as ‘disturbed area’ vide Notification S.O.1422(E) dated March 24, 2023. And whereas a further review of the law and order situation in the state of Arunachal Pradesh has been undertaken," the notification read. "Now, therefore, Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts in Arunachal Pradesh and the areas falling within the jurisdiction of Namsai, Mahadevpur and Chowkham police stations in Namsai district of Arunachal Pradesh, bordering the State of Assam, are declared as ‘disturbed area’ under Section 3 of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 for a period of six months with effect from October 1, 2022, unless withdrawn earlier," it added.

In recent years, the NSCN has weakened due to fragmentation of the NSCN(IM) and NSCN(K) into seveal spilnter groups and sub groups. There are reports of movement of Kachin Independent Army in Nagland and Arunachal Pradesh.

The clandestine movement of Kachin Independent Army, a non-state armed group and the military wing of the Kachin Independence Organisation, a political group of ethnic Kachins in Northern Myanmar; has raised heckles of counter-insurgency wings of Indian governemnt. The Kachins are a coalition of six tribes whose homeland encompasses territory in China's Yunnan, Northeast India and Kachin State in Myanmar.