New Delhi: Union Minister Jitendra Singh Thursday informed that all central govt offices to be closed for half day on Jan 22 in view of 'Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha' in Ayodhya.

All Central Government offices, Central institutions and Central industrial establishments throughout India will be closed till 2:30 pm on January 22, at on the occasion of Ram Temple pranpratishtha ceremony.

"Decision on half-day closure of central govt offices on Jan 22 taken in view of overwhelming public sentiments," Jitendra Singh was quoted on PTI as saying.