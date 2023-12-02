CENTRE APPOINTS 7 NHRC SPECIAL MONITORS TO COMBAT TERRORISM COMMUNAL RIOTS

New Delhi: To ensure resolve cases related to terrorism, public health, elementary education and communal riots among others, the Union Government has appointed seven special monitors of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC). The order, which was passed by under-secretary Barjesh Kumania on November 22, mentioned that these officers would commence work with immediate effect and they will remain in their posts till September 2025.

List of officers and their departments:

Amitabh Agnihotri: Environment, climate change and human rights Rakesh Asthana: Terrorism, counter-insurgency, Left Wing Extremism (LWE), communal riots Sanjay Agarwal: Elementary Education and Literacy Dr Manohar Agnani: Public Health, Healthcare and Hospital (Mental Health, HIV/AIDs, drugs, diagnostics and Labs) Jyotsna Sitling: (Livelihood, skilling and Employment) Dr Muktesh Chander: (Cybercrime and Artificial Intelligence) RK Sama: Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH).

The special monitors shall carry out mission visits as per the specific mandate of NHRC or based on cases of human rights violations as reported by them, the order states. It further adds that in either circumstance, the special monitors shall seek permission from the Chairperson before visiting the place. Post the visit, the monitors shall submit a report containing relevant recommendations and not shady descriptions of the events. Although the monitors are free to take up individual assignments, they are expected to discuss conflict of interest, if any, at the time of entrusting tasks to them, the order stated.

It is pertinent to note that the retired Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Rakesh Asthana from the Gujarat cadre. Besides, he has also donned the role of a special director at the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). In July 2021, Asthana was appointed as the Police Commissioner of Delhi. After serving an extension, he retired on July 31, 2022.