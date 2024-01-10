New Delhi: The central security forces shall retaliate in an appropriate manner if provoked or fired upon, said Director General of Assam Rifles (AR) Lt Gen PC Nair during his visit to the violence hit Moreh town in Manipur.

Moreh witnessed a gun fight between militants and security personnel since Sunday. Nair and senior officials from Assam Rifles visited Moreh and took stock of the situation.

"The Director General Assam Rifles visited Moreh today in view of the present escalated security situation and persistent attacks on security forces. Gen Nair was briefed in Moreh by the Sector Commander Brig VP Yadav on the present security situation," an Assam Rifles spokesperson told ETV Bharat.

The DG also met with members of the civil society organisations (CSO). The CSO leaders, who attended the meeting were from the Hill Tribe Council, Kuki Students Organisation, Kuki Womens Union, Human Rights Moreh, Kuki Inpi Tengnoupal, Tamil Sangam, Gorkha Samaj Samiti and Manipur Muslims Council.

Moreh township that lies on the Indo-Myanmar border on the Indian side in Manipur has seen increased violence since the last week of December. "The Director General listened patiently to the issues of concern being faced by all the groups. In his interaction with them, he said Moreh is a township that is very different from the other towns in Manipur because of it's cosmopolitan nature," the spokesperson added.

People from the Kuki, Meitei, Naga, Tamil, Pangal, Gorkha, Sikh and other communities have been residing for decades in peace and harmony. The past eight months of strife that was preceded by two years of Covid-19 has greatly affected the lives of the children and youth. Their future is at stake and thus there is no other alternative but to shun violence, the DG while addressing a gathering.

Stating that all their grievances will be looked into, Nair said that it is for the people of Moreh particularly the women to actively act towards restoration of peace. He also asked all the civil society groups to tell those moving around with weapons that the central security forces shall retaliate in an appropriate manner if provoked or fired upon.