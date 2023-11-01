CASH FOR QUERY CASE MAHUA MOITRA RELEASES LETTER TO ETHICS PANEL SEEKS TO CROSS EXAMINE BRIBE GIVER HIRANANDANI COMPLAINANT DEHADRAL

New Delhi: A day ahead of her scheduled appearance before the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee in connection with the cash-for-query allegations against her, TMC Parliamentarian Mahua Moitra shared a copy of the letter written by her to the panel as part of her submission, on Wednesday.

Moitra, who has been at the centre of a political storm kicked up by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, will appear before the panel on November 2.

Dubey had written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla alleging she took bribes from businessman Darshan Hiranandani to target the Adani Group,

Moitra shared the letter dated October 31 on X, saying "Since Ethics Committee deemed it fit to release my summons to the media I think it is important I too release my letter to the Committee before my hearing tomorrow".

The letter said she will appear before the panel on November 2 and will demolish the complaint of cash-for-query against her.

Moitra, in her letter, asserted that parliamentary committees lack criminal jurisdiction and underscored the importance of involving law enforcement agencies in such cases.

She wanted to cross-examine alleged "bribe-giver," Hiranandani. According to her, his affidavit to the committee does not offer substantial evidence.

The MP also sought to cross-examine the complainant, Jai Anant Dehadral, and made a similar statement that Dehadral did not provide any documentary evidence to support the charges.

"In light of the seriousness of the allegations, it is imperative that the alleged 'bribe-giver' Darshan Hiranandani, who has given a 'suo-moto' affidavit to the Committee with scant details and no documentary evidence whatsoever, be called to depose before the Committee and provide the said evidence in the form of a documented itemised inventory with amounts, date etc," the Lok Sabha member said.

"I wish to place on record that in keeping with the principles of natural justice I wish to exercise my right to cross-examine Hiranandani," Moitra said.

She stressed that an inquiry without allowing her the opportunity to cross-examine would be "incomplete and unfair".

Drawing the committee's attention to the absence of a structured Code of Conduct for members, Moitra impressed the need for objectivity and fairness in addressing individual cases and avoiding political partisanship in the committee.

She raised concerns about what she claimed were "double standards" of the Ethics Committee in issuing a summons, citing an example.