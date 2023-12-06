New Delhi: Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh are the top three states that register the maximum number of crime cases including murder and rape against children, according to the NCRB data.

The latest report of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) has said that Madhya Pradesh is the number one State with 20415 cases of crime against children followed by Maharashtra 20762 and Uttar Pradesh 18682. These three States witnessed an increase in the number of such cases in comparison to the previous year.

As per NCRB data, Madhya Pradesh had registered 19173 in 2021 which went up to 20415 under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Special & Local Laws (SLL). Maharashtra had also registered 17261 cases in 2021 which went up to 20762 and the number of cases in Uttar Pradesh was 16838 which touched up to 18682 in 2022. Apart from this, Uttar Pradesh registered 204 cases of murder under IPC section 302 and 14 murder with rape under POSCO Act.

Similarly, Maharashtra registered 124 cases of murder under IPC section 302 and 14 murder with rape under POSCO Act. Madhya Pradesh registered 109 cases of murder under IPC section 302 and 18 cases of murder with rape under POSCO Act.

According to the NCRB data, a total of 20,550 cases of crime against children were registered during 2022, showing an increase in registration by 7.8 per cent over 2021 (19,055 cases). In percentage terms, crime heads reported the majority of cases under ‘Crime Against Children’ were kidnapping & abduction (56.3 per cent) followed by the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 (32.2 per cent).

Maharashtra registered 11431 cases of missing, kidnapping and abduction under Section 363 of IPC followed by 8624 cases of missing, kidnapping and abduction under Section 363 of IPC in Madhya Pradesh and 5602 cases of missing, kidnapping and abduction under Section 363 of IPC registered in Odisha.

NCRB which was set up in 1986 to function as a repository of information on crime and criminals to assist the investigators in linking crime to the perpetrators compiled the crime data from States and UTs across India. NCRB was also entrusted with the responsibility for monitoring, coordinating and implementing the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network & Systems (CCTNS) project in the year 2009. The project has connected 15000+ police stations and 6000 higher police officials in the country.