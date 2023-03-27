Latur: Four members of a family, including three children died and three others were injured on Monday when their car fell off a bridge in Maharashtra's Latur district. The accident occurred on the Ausa-Nilanga highway at around 7 am today. The four persons died on the spot while the injured were taken to a hospital in Latur for treatment.

The family was returning to Nilanga after attending their relative's wedding in Pune. Police said preliminary investigation revealed that the driver lost control of the vehicle as a result of which it overturned and fell off the bridge. After which, it landed in a pit. The deceased included a 27-year old woman and three children, of which two were 10 years old and one was 15 years. Among the injured are a 40-year-old woman and two girls aged 10 years. All the deceased and injured hail from Nilanga village. The traffic on Ausa-Nilanga highway was halted for some time due to the accident. Later, police cleared the congestion and removed the damaged car.

In the last few days, similar road accidents were witnessed in Latur district. On Friday morning, four members of a family, including two children were killed and two others were injured when their car fell off the road and overturned on Latur-Zaheerabad Highway near Nilanga. The car was going to Nilanga from Karnataka's Basavakalyan. Prior to this, one person died and 25 others were injured when a bus overturned while overtaking a tractor in Latur's Jalkot taluka. The bus was going from Pune to Mukhed in Nanded.