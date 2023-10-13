CANADIAN SENATE SPEAKER SKIPS 9TH P20 SUMMIT AFTER HER NAME FOUND MISSING IN ITINERARY

New Delhi: Canada Senate Speaker Raymonde Gagne has skipped the 9th G20 Parliamentary Speakers' Summit (P20) and Parliamentary Forum that got underway in New Delhi today. Canada is a prominent member of the G20 and its Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, attended the G20 Leaders summit in Delhi in September.

Canadian Senate Speaker Raymonde Gagne's decision to skip the G20 Parliamentary Speakers' Summit (P20) in New Delhi from 12-14 October is the latest development in the ongoing diplomatic spat between India and Canada. Neither the Canadian Senate Speaker nor any dignitary from the G20 member country was named in the programme list of the inaugural day of the P20 Summit on Friday. Besides Canada, Speakers and heads of delegation of Indonesia, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Spain, the European Parliament, Italy, South Africa, Russia, Turkiye, Nigeria, Australia, Brazil, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Singapore, Japan, Egypt and Bangladesh were named in the programme list of the P20 Summit as participants.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), however, has clarified earlier that all G20 members were extended invitations. Earlier today Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the P20 Summit with an address to dignitaries of participant countries. The P20 Summit is being hosted by India under the broader framework of its G20 Presidency. The event is an international forum for debate and deliberations. In his address to participating dignitaries Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the P20 summit is the "Mahakumbh" of parliamentary practices of the world.