Hyderabad/New Delhi : Canada issued an advisory to its citizens in India sparking another round of discussion in the diplomatic row between the two countries. On the other hand, Canadian consular services have been suspended in Mumbai, Chandigarh and Bangalore in the wake of reduction in diplomatic staff. Diplomatic tensions between India and Canada (India-Canada Diplomatic Row) seem to be increasing.

Canada has officially announced that it has reduced its diplomatic staff in India. Soon after that, Canada has issued an advisory to its citizens in India to be alert and has once again resorted to provocations. On the other hand, it has announced that all types of in-person services have been stopped in Mumbai, Bangalore and Chandigarh due to staff reduction.

Don't tell personal details

"In the background of the recent developments, there is opposition to Canada in the media and social media in India. Anti-Canada agitations and demonstrations are likely to take place in this order. Canadians may be threatened and harassed. So you (Canadians) be careful with new people in Delhi-NCR area. Do not tell them any personal details," Canada said in its advisory.

The advisory also urged the Canadian citizens to be extra careful in Bengaluru, Chandigarh and Mumbai, while alerting them how usually in big cities some people commit thefts targeting foreigners and tourists. "Therefore, be cautious when going to crowded places," it said.

Visa and consular services will be suspended in those cities

Further, in view of the withdrawal of diplomatic personnel, Canada has disclosed in its advisory that all types of in-person services are being stopped in the cities of Bangalore, Mumbai and Chandigarh. Due to this, personal visa and consular services have been temporarily stopped in these cities. Canadians in these areas are advised to contact the High Commission of Canada in Delhi if they need anything.