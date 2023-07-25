CALL US WHATEVER YOU WANT MR MODI RAHUL SAYS WILL HEAL MANIPUR AFTER PM EQUATES INDIA TO EAST INDIA TERROR OUTFITS

Hyderabad: Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi comapred the opposition front 'INDIA' with terror outfit Indian Mujahideen, the banned Popular Front of India and East India Company, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hit back with a sharp retort.

Responding to the Prime Minister's scathing attack, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter to assert that the opposition front would work towards healing Manipur and rebuilding the idea of India in the north-eastern state.

In his tweet, Gandhi firmly stated, "Call us whatever you want, Mr. Modi. We are INDIA. We will help heal Manipur and wipe the tears of every woman and child. We will bring back love and peace for all her people. We will rebuild the idea of India in Manipur."

The Congress leader's retort came after PM Modi criticized the opposition, labelling them as "directionless" and drawing comparisons between the 'INDIA' front and organizations like Indian Mujahideen and Popular Front of India, all having 'India' in their names.

Describing the opposition as "defeated, tired, hopeless, with a single-point agenda - opposing Modi," the Prime Minister showed confidence in the BJP's victory in the 2024 polls with the support of the people.

The opposition front, 'INDIA,' which stands for Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance, was formed during a meeting of 26 parties in Bengaluru. PM Modi criticized the choice of the name, asserting that people should not be misled solely based on the use of the country's name.

The sharp exchange of words come in the midst of a parliamentary standoff over the Manipur crisis and repeated disruptions over the opposition's demand for a statement from PM Modi regarding sensitive issues, including a viral video showing two women being paraded naked by a mob and assaulted in May.

During his pre-session address, Prime Minister Modi expressed deep sorrow and fury, stating, "My heart brims with anguish and anger. I want to assure the nation that no guilty individual will escape justice. We will take action in accordance with the law. The heinous incident that occurred in Manipur and its impact on the daughters of our nation can never be forgiven."

However, the Manipur crisis has caused a stall in the government's plans to pass crucial legislation in parliament. Since the beginning of the monsoon session last Thursday, both houses of parliament have experienced repeated adjournments, with limited progress on the proposed business due to the ongoing tensions over the Manipur issue.