Calcutta HC Additional Judge Justice Chowdhury elevated as permanent judge
Published: 23 minutes ago
New Delhi: Justice Siddhartha Roy Chowdhury, an additional judge of the Calcutta High Court, was on Friday elevated as a permanent judge in the same high court.
The Department of Justice in the Union Ministry of Law issued a notification in this regard. The Supreme Court collegium had in October recommended the elevation of Justice Chowdhury as a permanent judge.
He will demit office on December 27 on attaining the age of 62. Additional judges are usually appointed for a period of two years before being elevated as 'permanent' judges.
