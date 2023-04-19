CABINET NOD FOR NATIONAL QUANTUM MISSION

New Delhi The government on Wednesday approved the National Quantum Mission to nurture and scale up scientific and industrial research and development in quantum technology The mission involves a cost to Rs 600365 crore from 202324 to 203031The National Quantum Mission NQM approved at a meeting of the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will accelerate quantum technologyled economic growth and nurture the ecosystem in the country NQM is going to give India a quantum jump in this arena Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh told reporters hereIndia will be the sixth country to have a dedicated quantum mission after the US Austria Finland France and China The new mission targets developing intermediate scale quantum computers with 501000 physical qubits in eight years in various platforms like superconducting and photonic technology he said He said satellitebased secure quantum communications between ground stations over a range of 2000 km within India long distance secure quantum communications with other countries intercity quantum key distribution over 2000 km as well as multinode quantum network with quantum memories are also some of the deliverables of the missionSingh said the mission will help develop magnetometers with high sensitivity in atomic systems and atomic clocks for precision timing communications and navigation It will also support design and synthesis of quantum materials such as superconductors novel semiconductor structures and topological materials for fabrication of quantum devices Singh said He said single photon sourcesdetectors entangled photon sources will also be developed for quantum communications sensing and metrological applicationsSingh said four thematic hubs THubs will be set up in top academic and national research and development institutes on the domains quantum computing quantum communication quantum sensing and metrology and quantum materials and devices The hubs which will focus on generation of new knowledge through basic and applied research as well as promote RampD in areas that are mandated to them the minister saidSingh said the mission can take the technology development ecosystem in the country to a globally competitive level The mission would greatly benefit communication health financial and energy sectors as well as drug design and space applications It will provide a huge boost to National priorities like Digital India Make in India Skill India and Standup India Startup India Selfreliant India and Sustainable Development Goals SDG Singh said PTI