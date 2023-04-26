CABINET APPROVES NATIONAL MEDICAL DEVICES POLICY AND SETTING UP OF 157 GOVT NURSING COLLEGES

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved National Medical Devices Policy with an aim to increase domestic production and reduce imports of such equipment. Briefing media after the Cabinet meeting, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said it will promote domestic production of medical devices. Last year, the government had floated an approach paper on the draft national medical devices policy 2022 for consultation.

The policy is expected to help the medical devices sector grow from the present USD 11 billion to USD 50 billion in the next five years. The government has already initiated implementation of the PLI Scheme for medical devices and extended support for setting up of 4 medical device parks in Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh.

Under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for medical devices, till now, a total of 26 projects have been approved with a committed investment of Rs 1,206 crore and out of this, so far, an investment of Rs 714 crore has been achieved.

Meanwhile, the Union Cabinet also approved the establishment of 157 nursing colleges at a cost of Rs 1,570 crore in co-location with existing medical colleges, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said. He said the aim is to provide quality, affordable and equitable nursing education in the country and enhance the number of nursing professionals.

Co-location of these nursing colleges with medical colleges will allow optimal utilisation of the existing infrastructure, skill labs, clinical facilities and faculty. The government plans to complete the project within two years with detailed timelines laid out for every stage of planning as well as execution. (PTI)