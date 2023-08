New Delhi: Cabinet on Wednesday approved extension of Digital India project with an outlay of Rs 14,903 crore, Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said. The minister said that the extended Digital India project will add on to the work done under the previous version of the scheme.

"Prime Minister in the cabinet meeting has approved Digital India programme with outlay of Rs 14,903 crore," Vaishnaw said. He said that under the project 5.25 lakh IT professionals will be reskilled and upskilled and 2.65 lakh persons will be trained in IT.

Under the extended Digital India project, nine more super computers will be added under the National Supercomputing Mission(NCM). The minister said that already 18 super computers have been deployed under NCM.

Meanwhile, the Union Cabinet also approved 'PM-eBus Sewa' for augmenting city bus operations under which priority will be given to cities having no organised bus service, Union minister Anurag Thakur said.

Ten thousand e-buses will be deployed on public-private partnership (PPP) model in 169 cities. Infrastructure will be upgraded in 181 cities under the Green Urban Mobility Initiatives, he told reporters. The total estimated cost of the scheme has been pegged at Rs 57,613 crore, out of which support of Rs 20,000 crore will be provided by the central government. The Scheme will support bus operations for 10 years. (PTI)