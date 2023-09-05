Hyderabad: Seven Assembly seats in six states are set for by-elections today (Tuesday), marking the first electoral challenge of the opposition alliance INDIA to BJP. While the opposition bloc is united in Ghosi (Uttar Pradesh), Dumri (Jharkhand), Dhanpur and Boxanagar (Tripura), and Bageshwar (Uttarakhand), they're in competition in Dhupguri (West Bengal) and Puthuppally (Kerala).

The vote count will take place on September 8.

Ghosi seat in Uttar Pradesh became vacant due to the resignation of Samajwadi Party's Dara Singh Chauhan, who switched back to the BJP. Chauhan, backed by the ruling BJP-led NDA, faces competition from Samajwadi Party's Sudhakar Singh, supported by the Congress and Left parties. This by-election holds significant importance for testing opposition unity and potentially setting the tone for next year's Lok Sabha elections. Uttar Pradesh, with its 80 MPs in the 543-member Lok Sabha, is crucial in this political equation. Campaigning has been intense, with leaders like Yogi Adityanath and Akhilesh Yadav actively participating.

Dhupguri in West Bengal is witnessing a three-way battle between the TMC, BJP, and Congress-supported CPI(M), with the seat switching hands between TMC and BJP in recent years.

In Tripura's Dhanpur and Boxanagar seats, Chief Minister Manik Saha leads the campaign for the BJP, while Tipra Motha and Congress support the opposition INDIA bloc. Security measures are in place due to their proximity to the Bangladesh border.

In Jharkhand's Dumri, INDIA bloc's Bebi Devi faces off against NDA's Yashoda Devi, making it a prestigious contest for both alliances. The INDIA bloc comprises 28 parties, including Congress, NCP, Shiv Sena, TMC, JMM, AAP, DMK, NC, PDP, CPI(M), CPI, RJD, SP, and RLD. This by-election follows the death of JMM MLA Jagarnath Mahto.

Puthuppally in Kerala sees a face-off between Congress and the ruling Left, with Congress fielding Chandy Oommen to capitalize on sympathy following former CM Oommen Chandy's passing.

In Bageshwar seat in Uttarakhand, the BJP and Congress compete directly with the BJP aiming to retain the seat after the passing of Chandan Das, whose wife, Parvati Das, is the BJP candidate. These by-elections hold significance in the broader political landscape, and the opposition alliance, known as the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), is taking its first step towards challenging the ruling BJP-led NDA in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

