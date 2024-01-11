New Delhi: Budget Session of the Parliament will begin on January 31 and the Interim Budget will be presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1, sources said. Both Houses will be in session till February 9, sources added.

The Winter Session of the Rajya Sabha was adjourned sine die on December 21, with Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar lamenting that the House lost nearly 22 hours of its scheduled time due to the opposition disrupting its proceedings.

According to Dhankar, the House transacted business for 65 hours in its 14 sittings and addressed over 2,300 questions from the treasury and opposition benches, while tabling 4,300 papers on the table.

In the Upper House, 46 MPs were suspended for "unruly behaviour and misconduct" and it passed a total of 17 bills including ones related to Jammu and Kashmir, appointment of election commissioners, telecom sector and the criminal justice system.